The Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Is Land Rover's Style-Forward, All-Weather Conquerer

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Design HSE.

The name “Velar” may date back to the code word used within Land Rover to refer to the original Range Rover (as seemingly every first drive of the crossover mentioned), but it seems likely the people who mocked up that first off-roader to bear the now-iconic brand would spit their Earl Grey all over their 1960s-era blueprints if they could see the vehicle that boasts the moniker circa 2018. Those men (not to be sexist, but let’s not lie, they were probably all men) poured their blood, sweat, and tears into creating a two-door, body-on-frame, coil-springed off-roader with a hose-out vinyl interior; to see, 50 years on, that the modern Velar is a four-door, leather-lined unibody machine this fashion-focused inside and out might make them wonder what sort of vehicular apostasy their successors had committed.

But plenty has changed in the transportation world since the days when Saturn V rockets were launching men towards the heavens. Sport-utility vehicles have gone from occupying a tiny niche in the automotive ecosystem to the dominant life-forms in much of the world, as aging, ever-fatter human populations seek easier ingress and egress and neurotic, paranoid adults aim to find "safety" in vehicles that seem more reassuring due to taller ride heights and traction-enhancing four-wheel-drive systems. With an ever-wider array of customers buying these machines, the SUV market has undergone a remarkable course of speciation. The world of the original Range Rover—where one shape and size was enough to claim dominance in the market—is long since passed. Sport-utes now come in nearly as many sizes, powertrains, and body styles as conventional cars ever did.

So it falls upon the Velar to tweak the mission of its parent brand. Land Rovers—Range or otherwise—are expected to be all-conquering vehicles, invulnerable to climatic fury and capable of clambering over and/or through terrain that would stymie 99 percent of other vehicles on sale today. They're assumed to be comfortable, capacious, and technologically advanced (if occasionally gremlin-prone). They have not, however, generally been thought of as glamorous. At least, until now.