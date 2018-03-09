Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Generates More Than Its Own Weight in Downforce

The 1,130-horsepower Valkyrie hypercar is almost ready to be unleashed onto public roads, so Aston Martin saw fit to reveal more information about the Valkyrie's track-only sister. The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro made its first official public appearance at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with some impressive stats to boot.

The latest car to bear the AMR Pro designation debuted on Tuesday alongside Aston's new Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car and Vantage GTE World Endurance Championship vehicle to showcase the brand's commitment to building the closest thing the public can buy to an F1 race car. Officials from AM Red Bull Racing as well as Aston's Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and Tag Heuer's CEO Jean-Claud Biver unveiled the car at the brand's booth.

"The Aston Martin Valkyrie road car draws extensively from the knowledge I have gained during my career in Formula One, but the AMR Pro version has allowed me to work beyond the constraints of road legality, or indeed practicality," said Adrian Newey, chief technical officer of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.