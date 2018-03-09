The Next McLaren Hypercar Will Do Over 243 MPH 

McLaren's next hypercar, known only by its BP23 codename at present, has been guaranteed a top speed in excess of 243 mph—the top speed of its original road car, the F1.

Like the F1, the BP23 is meant to be a road car first and foremost, and as such is referred to by McLaren as a "hyper GT" car. Also akin to the F1, the BP23 will be a three-seater, with the driver centered in the car, and their passengers flanking them. Interior amenities remain unspecified and only the status of "most luxurious" is used to describe the car's comforts.