Lexus Details the 2019 UX Subcompact Crossover in Geneva
All you need to know about the newest member of the Lexus family.
After releasing a single shot of its new UX crossover last week, Lexus has come out with a comprehensive rundown of its new, mini-ute at the Geneva Motor Show. Here's all you need to know about the newest member of the Lexus family.
At launch, the car will be available as either the UX 200 or UX 250h hybrid. Powered by a 168-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder, the UX 200 delivers thrust to the wheels via something Lexus calls a Direct Shift-CVT. Essentially a modified take on the continuously variable transmission, the Lexus system uses a separate gearset for setting off from a standstill and promises more direct and linear-feeling acceleration compared to competing belt-and-pulley systems. Meanwhile, the UX 250h produces a total output of 176 horsepower and comes with all-wheel drive.
While that's all well and good, I suspect most UX buyers will be more interested in what it's like on the inside. On that front, Lexus has drawn on traditional Japanese design concepts in both the UX cabin's layout and materials. With a setup tailored for comfort and ease of use, the UX's interior surfaces can be outfitted with sashiko leather and washi grain trim. We're not entirely sure what all of that entails if we're honest, but it should be a hit when you mention it the next time you give your Japanophile niece a lift to the anime convention.
All of this is bolted to parent company Toyota's GA-C platform shared by the Toyota C-HR and Prius. The platform apparently gives the UX a very low center of gravity—the lowest in its class, Lexus claims. MacPherson struts up front and double wishbones out back with carefully calibrated damper oil, seals, and friction control also do their part in making the UX a competent handler.
However, let's say you walk into your local Lexus dealership when the UX goes on sale this December, take it for a test drive, and feel like it could use a little more dynamic gusto. Fret not, as an F Sport model will also be available.
In addition to making the UX more aggressive looking, the F Sport package includes a sharper, adaptive suspension that stiffens up in the corners and slackens out when driving in a straight line. Stepping inside, the UX F Sport gets sport seats, an LFA-inspired moving instrument screen, and piped-in engine noise that mimics the sounds of a conventional automatic transmission rowing through its gears.
Official pricing has yet to be announced, but we predict the 2019 Lexus UX to start at around $30,000.
