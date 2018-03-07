Lexus Details the 2019 UX Subcompact Crossover in Geneva

After releasing a single shot of its new UX crossover last week, Lexus has come out with a comprehensive rundown of its new, mini-ute at the Geneva Motor Show. Here's all you need to know about the newest member of the Lexus family.

At launch, the car will be available as either the UX 200 or UX 250h hybrid. Powered by a 168-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder, the UX 200 delivers thrust to the wheels via something Lexus calls a Direct Shift-CVT. Essentially a modified take on the continuously variable transmission, the Lexus system uses a separate gearset for setting off from a standstill and promises more direct and linear-feeling acceleration compared to competing belt-and-pulley systems. Meanwhile, the UX 250h produces a total output of 176 horsepower and comes with all-wheel drive.