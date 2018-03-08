Tuned Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Unveiled in Geneva

With 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-Liter V-8, the 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo SportTurismo is already a very quick and fast wagon. The 4,486-pound wagon sprints to 62 miles per hour from a standstill in 3.6 seconds thanks in part to the standard all-wheel-drive system and a quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Its top speed is electronically limited to 188 mph. However, for some automotive enthusiasts, these numbers barely excite them as they always want "more" from their exotic vehicles...in this case, a wagon.

This is where the German tuning shop, TechArt, comes in to save the day. At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the company unveiled its version of the Panamera Turbo SportTurismo. The Porsche Panamera Turbo SportTurismo on display at the show wears a sweet Racing Green custom paint job along with TechArt's Grand GT Supreme styling package which includes 22-inch Formula IV wheels and a sports exhaust system with titanium/carbon-fiber tailpipes. Under the hood, the Panamera Turbo's 4.0-Liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine receives a healthy bump in horsepower and torque to 640 hp (up from 550 hp) and 664 pound-feet (up from 567 pound-feet). With these new figures, TechArt estimates that the wagon will sprint to 62 mph from zero in 3.4 seconds (down from 3.6 seconds). However, it looks like the top speed is still electronically limited at 188 mph.

