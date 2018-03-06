Here's the New Toyota Supra in a Racing Suit

The Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept previews the revival of a Japanese sports car legend.

By Chris Tsui

The day has finally arrived. No, sadly not the day we get to see the new Toyota Supra in its showroom-ready production guise, but the day Toyota has given us a racing concept that hints strongly at said production model. 

Making its debut at Geneva, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept provides the best glimpse yet of the much-hyped MkV Supra and looks pretty much like the camouflaged car we've been seeing for months, if not years now, albeit dressed up to go endurance racing. Delete all the competitive paraphernalia and you get a car that's proportionally reminiscent of the now-iconic MkIV with details from Toyota's FT-1 concept liberally sprinkled in.

While the spoilers, canards, diffusers, protruding fenders, the race-prepped interior, and the Gazoo Racing livery most definitely won't make it into the road car, the #90 emblazoned on the side is a nod to the chassis code the fifth-gen Supra will definitely get given the last four were known as the A40, A60, A70, and A80. Previous leaks have pegged the upcoming Toyota sports car to produce 335 horsepower from a 3.0-liter, BMW straight-six. 

Meanwhile, the Racing Concept features plastic windows, lowered OEM suspension parts, OMP driver's seat and steering wheel, Brembo race brakes, and racing wheels courtesy of BBS wrapped in Michelin racing slicks, if you were curious.

In a tie-in with a video game franchise that had a significant hand in cementing the Supra's legendary status, Toyota says the GR Supra Racing Concept will be coming to Gran Turismo Sport sometime in April. Hopefully, it won't take long before the production Supra finally materializes on our PlayStations as well. 

