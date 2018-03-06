Here's the New Toyota Supra in a Racing Suit

The day has finally arrived. No, sadly not the day we get to see the new Toyota Supra in its showroom-ready production guise, but the day Toyota has given us a racing concept that hints strongly at said production model.

Making its debut at Geneva, the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept provides the best glimpse yet of the much-hyped MkV Supra and looks pretty much like the camouflaged car we've been seeing for months, if not years now, albeit dressed up to go endurance racing. Delete all the competitive paraphernalia and you get a car that's proportionally reminiscent of the now-iconic MkIV with details from Toyota's FT-1 concept liberally sprinkled in.