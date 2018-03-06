Bugatti Chiron Sport Revealed in Geneva: Better Handling, Carbon Fiber Windshield Wipers

If you asked us to name one car that definitely did not need a more hardcore version, the 261-mph Bugatti Chiron would be a pretty good answer. In spite of this, Bugatti has unveiled a more hardcore version of its autobahn-demolishing hypercar anyway. Say hello to the (somewhat unimaginatively named) Chiron Sport.

If you expected the Chiron Sport to deliver even more obscene straight-line performance just like the Super Sport did for the Veyron, you'd be mistaken. While the Chiron Sport's power output and acceleration stats remain identical to those of the "base" car, Bugatti has made the Sport a better performer in the corners.