S-Class Exclusive Edition Coupe and Cabriolet Revealed at Geneva Motor Show

Just in case you don’t think your S-Class is fancy enough, Mercedes is unveiling a special “Exclusive Edition.” The limited edition is available in both the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models. The new edition will make its world debut at the Geneva Motor show.

The new edition comes with the LED Intelligent Light System that’s loaded up with Swarovski crystals. The interior is outfitted with “Exclusive Edition” lettering on the cup holder cover in the center console. There’s also a special light brown high-gloss trim in an Asian hardwood called sen. The seats are wrapped in designo exclusive Nappa leather and come in either porcelain and titan red or espresso brown with contrasting stitching and piping. Pounding out the beats is the standard Burmester surround sound system.