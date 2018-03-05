S-Class Exclusive Edition Coupe and Cabriolet Revealed at Geneva Motor Show
The Exclusive Edition can be had in two different colors and comes with a few interior trim upgrades.
Just in case you don’t think your S-Class is fancy enough, Mercedes is unveiling a special “Exclusive Edition.” The limited edition is available in both the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models. The new edition will make its world debut at the Geneva Motor show.
The new edition comes with the LED Intelligent Light System that’s loaded up with Swarovski crystals. The interior is outfitted with “Exclusive Edition” lettering on the cup holder cover in the center console. There’s also a special light brown high-gloss trim in an Asian hardwood called sen. The seats are wrapped in designo exclusive Nappa leather and come in either porcelain and titan red or espresso brown with contrasting stitching and piping. Pounding out the beats is the standard Burmester surround sound system.
On the outside, the Exclusive Edition can be had in two different colors. You can hook up the new edition in aragonite silver or rubellite red. The cabriolet tops are available in dark red or beige, depending on which color you choose. Standard are the 19-inch multi-twin-spoke light-allow wheels which you can order up in aragonite silver or Himalaya grey and thulium silver. Customers within the AMG line will get 20-inch multi-spoke light-allow wheels painted black with a high-sheen finish.
I suppose if a regular old S-Class isn’t exclusive enough for you, then getting this special package may be the cherry on top that compels people to buy.
