Ford Unveils the Transit Connect Cargo Van at the Work Truck Show

Ford debuted the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van in front of a commercial-vehicle-savvy crowd at The Work Truck Show happening now in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The tiny but capable workhorse received key updates that Ford believes are enough to continue its reign over the commercial van segment. Much like the Transit Connect Wagon that was recently unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show in February, the cargo van's updates revolve around new engine options and new smart technologies.

Let's start with the important stuff. For instance, cargo versatility. The 2019 Transit Connect boasts dual sliding side doors that allow business owners and delivery drivers to access their precious cargo from either side of the vehicle. Inside, the flat load floor is finished in vinyl for durability and easy cleaning, while the near-vertical walls with built-in tie-downs allow a wide variety of cargo to be secured for transport. In the rear, the cargo doors can swing 180 degrees and lock into place for safety and convenience. Have you ever tried to load up a truck with a door swinging in your face? Not fun. Needless to say, companies can acquire specialized "upfits" from several companies depending on their specific cargo and business needs.