2019 Ram 1500 Pickup Truck Pricing Announced
Ram's contender in the full-size pickup truck segment will have a starting MSRP of $31,695.
Ram made public its pricing structure for the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, which can be had in a variety of cab combinations, bed lengths, and with a plethora of cutting-edge technology features that were once reserved for luxury vehicles.
As with most vehicles in today's market, pricing can vary wildly depending on comfort, safety, and performance add-ons. For example, the entry-level, V-6-powered Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2 will start at just $31,695, while the Hemi-powered Limited Crew Cab 4x4 with a whopping footlong infotainment touchscreen will come in at $57,390. The popular off-road-oriented Ram Rebel will start at $44,695 in 4x4 Quad Cab guise and $47,495 for the 4x4 Crew Cab. Prices don't include a $1,645 destination fee.
One of the key characteristics that set the 2019 Ram 1500 apart from the rest of the half-ton trucks is its new eTorque mild hybrid system, which offers short-term torque assist during initial acceleration, and even provides brake energy regeneration. The eTorque system is standard in all V-6 Pentastar engines, but customers wanting the nifty technology in their Hemi V-8s will have to shell out an additional $1,995. That being said, the non-assisted Hemi V-8 with the eight-speed automatic transmission will be a $1,195 upgrade.
"In launching the all-new 2019 Ram 1500, we knew it was important to offer class-leading features and technology. But it's also important to offer our great product at a competitive price,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Truck Brand -- FCA. "We feel that we've delivered the right no-compromise mix that Ram Truck customers will appreciate."
The Drive reached out to Nick Capa from Ram truck communications to find out if the truckmaker had forecasted adoption rates for the eTorque system, to which he answered: "We are not giving forecasted take rates." Cappa also confirmed that eTorque-equipped HEMI and V-6 engines will be of "late availability."
The 2019 Ram 1500 was unveiled at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit, with several other variants like the Laramie Longhorn edition taking the spotlight at smaller auto shows throughout the nation. According to the release, trucks are currently being shipped to dealers nationwide.
