2019 Ram 1500 Pickup Truck Pricing Announced

Ram made public its pricing structure for the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck, which can be had in a variety of cab combinations, bed lengths, and with a plethora of cutting-edge technology features that were once reserved for luxury vehicles.

As with most vehicles in today's market, pricing can vary wildly depending on comfort, safety, and performance add-ons. For example, the entry-level, V-6-powered Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2 will start at just $31,695, while the Hemi-powered Limited Crew Cab 4x4 with a whopping footlong infotainment touchscreen will come in at $57,390. The popular off-road-oriented Ram Rebel will start at $44,695 in 4x4 Quad Cab guise and $47,495 for the 4x4 Crew Cab. Prices don't include a $1,645 destination fee.

One of the key characteristics that set the 2019 Ram 1500 apart from the rest of the half-ton trucks is its new eTorque mild hybrid system, which offers short-term torque assist during initial acceleration, and even provides brake energy regeneration. The eTorque system is standard in all V-6 Pentastar engines, but customers wanting the nifty technology in their Hemi V-8s will have to shell out an additional $1,995. That being said, the non-assisted Hemi V-8 with the eight-speed automatic transmission will be a $1,195 upgrade.