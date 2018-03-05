Bentley Gets Electrified With the New Bentayga Hybrid
The Bentley Bentayga Hybrid boasts extravagant features like designer wall chargers and remote battery charging.
Bentley has announced its first electrified vehicle, the Bentayga Hybrid, and with it, an enormous stride into modernizing what's otherwise known as a customary, old-world marque. Accompanied by the slogan "Serenity Through Technology," the Bentayga Hybrid promises to become the most versatile, advanced, and fuel-efficient vehicle Bentley has ever produced.
After its Frankfurt debut in 2015, the original Bentayga put Bentley back on the short list of buyers looking to upgrade their ultra-luxury estate sedans with equally majestic SUVs. A recently announced twin-turbocharged V-8 variant focused on making the Bentayga lighter, sportier and less expensive, while the new Hybrid model aims to provide its lucky owners with the best of the best when it comes to luxury, performance, and efficiency.
The new plug-in hybrid powertrain will utilize an advanced electric motor paired to a new-generation 3.0-liter V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. According to Bentley, the electric motor will act as a propulsor when in "EV Drive" mode in order to deliver an electric-only range of 50 kilometers or the equivalent to 31 miles. During traditional hybrid operation, the electric motor will function as a generator in order to assist the gasoline engine. Bentley did not release engine horsepower or other specifications, but claimed the Bentayga Hybrid's battery will fully charge in 7.5 hours when connected to a household electrical outlet, or 2.5 hours when connected to "an industrial connection installed at home."
Speaking of chargers, the Crewe-based U.K. automaker collaborated with renowned designer Philippe Starck in order to craft a one-of-a-kind, highly appealing charging unit for Bentayga Hybrid customers. The device is called the Bentley by Starck Power Dock, and it's built with sustainable but elegant materials such as pressed eco-linen with bio-sourced thermosetting resin and lots of hand-polished aluminum. According to the statement, the Power Dock is designed to keep charging cables organized and safe while doubling as a work of art.
The interior of the Bentayga Hybrid remains just as over-the-top as its non-electrified counterpart, but a few modifications were made in order to allow owners to manage battery usage en route. The start-stop switch was replaced with a control for the three new "E Modes," which include EV Drive, Hybrid Mode, and Hold Mode. Depending on the mode selected, the digital tachometer can show battery status, coolant temperature, and other vital information, while the infotainment screen can display energy flow and other animations that further visualize the hybrid or electric driving process.
Lastly, Hybrid owners will be set apart from "normal" Bentayga owners courtesy of copper-colored "Hybrid" badges on the lower front doors and tailgate, along with copper wheel caps and door tread plates. Unlike the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Bentayga Hybrid will be available to order during the second half of 2018.
