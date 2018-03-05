Bentley Gets Electrified With the New Bentayga Hybrid

Bentley has announced its first electrified vehicle, the Bentayga Hybrid, and with it, an enormous stride into modernizing what's otherwise known as a customary, old-world marque. Accompanied by the slogan "Serenity Through Technology," the Bentayga Hybrid promises to become the most versatile, advanced, and fuel-efficient vehicle Bentley has ever produced.

After its Frankfurt debut in 2015, the original Bentayga put Bentley back on the short list of buyers looking to upgrade their ultra-luxury estate sedans with equally majestic SUVs. A recently announced twin-turbocharged V-8 variant focused on making the Bentayga lighter, sportier and less expensive, while the new Hybrid model aims to provide its lucky owners with the best of the best when it comes to luxury, performance, and efficiency.