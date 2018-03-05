Mercedes-AMG Shows Off the Updated C43 Sedan

Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off its refreshed entry-level model, the new 2019 C43 performance sedan.

The brand's best-selling vehicle now boasts several enhancements that help it bridge the visual and performance gap it's always had with its big brother, the robust C63.

When it comes to the exterior design, the new 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 sports a new twin-louver AMG-specific radiator grille in matte iridium silver, a reshaped front bumper with wider air intakes for a more powerful look, and a new rear bumper with round twin tailpipe trim elements. These refinements award the sleek sedan a more expressive and a more expensive overall look, as despite it being an entry-level trim, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG C43 has a starting price of well over $50,000.