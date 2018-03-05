Mercedes-AMG Shows Off the Updated C43 Sedan
Mercedes-AMG improves its entry-level performance sedan with several design and performance updates.
Mercedes-AMG pulled the wraps off its refreshed entry-level model, the new 2019 C43 performance sedan.
The brand's best-selling vehicle now boasts several enhancements that help it bridge the visual and performance gap it's always had with its big brother, the robust C63.
When it comes to the exterior design, the new 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 sports a new twin-louver AMG-specific radiator grille in matte iridium silver, a reshaped front bumper with wider air intakes for a more powerful look, and a new rear bumper with round twin tailpipe trim elements. These refinements award the sleek sedan a more expressive and a more expensive overall look, as despite it being an entry-level trim, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG C43 has a starting price of well over $50,000.
"As the most successful model series for Mercedes-AMG, the C-Class family in all its facets has made a major contribution to our corporate success. One major component of this success story was the implementation of the 43-series of models, which have thrilled our customers worldwide since the market launch in 2015. The high demand and positive feedback have encouraged us to sharpen up not only the appearance of the facelift, but also its performance, efficiency, and sportiness in true AMG style," said Tobias Moers, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG
The interior also received its fair share of updates, such as AMG's new-gen perforated leather steering wheel which features a flattened bottom section and galvanized paddle shifters. Another new feature for 2018 is the optional AMG Performance Seats, which can now be heated and cooled in three different stages.
Of course, Affalterbach's youngest AMG was the recipient of a healthy power upgrade courtesy of larger turbocharger, with its 3.0L V-6 biturbo engine now pumping 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque—an increase of 23 horsepower over the outgoing model. Other performance enhancements include "aerodynamically optimized" AMG light-alloy wheels, a fine-tuned rear-biased 4MATIC all-wheel drive system with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69 percent, and an adjustable, electronically controlled damping system called AMG Ride Control.
All in all, it looks like the baby of the family is growing up—quickly. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan will make its debut at the Geneva International Motorshow before arriving in U.S. dealerships by the end of 2018.
