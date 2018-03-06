2018 Volvo S90 Inscription Review: New Design, Old Soul in Scandinavia's Luxury Sedan

The Bottom Line

All things considered, the Volvo S90 Inscription gets it done. This is not a car that's trying to slay the Nürburgring, and it's not trying to out-Maybach a Maybach on a $60,000 budget. It's not going to appeal to everyone who might cross-shop it with a BMW or an Audi or a Jaguar, and it makes no extraneous efforts to convert anyone. It knows what it is: midsize luxury for the intelligentsia—buyers who want to know they've made the correct decision in terms of quality, comfort, and value. On those fronts, it delivers in spades.

On others, particularly when it comes to aggressive driving, it falls somewhat short, especially considering you can snag a BMW 5 Series for the same money. But taking a wider view, everything comes into balance on the S90. It's not so soft you can't throw it into a corner, or too hard to enjoy around town. It's not ostentatious, but it is striking in its own way. And it's not "second mortgage" expensive, but it still radiates luxury and class. The term "balance" is admittedly tricky, because we've come to expect cars to do it all, to be everything to everyone. But when you strip away the sillier expectations, the Volvo S90 is about as pure and on-point as it gets.