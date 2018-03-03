Mercedes Will Bring CLA Shooting Brake Night Edition to Geneva

With the 88th Geneva Motor Show right around the corner, companies are beginning to give us sneak peeks into what they’re bringing to show off. Yesterday Mercedes announced it would premier a new special edition CLA-Class vehicle. It’s called the CLA Shooting Brake Night Edition. This is one of four Night Edition models Mercedes is planning. That means you’ll be able to rule the night in a CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA, or B-Class model.

The Night Edition is a unique styling package that can be combined with any engine. With it comes AMG styling through a special front and rear apron to go along with side skirts. The exterior is finished off with 18-inch multi-spoke AMG light alloy wheels. If you choose to load your Night Edition with the Night Package then you’ll also get completely black versions of those AMG wheels. Mercedes says it’s the first ever model to offer these particular wheels all blacked out.

The interior comes tuxedo-style with black-white contrasts throughout the cabin. There are white edges on the seat belts and white topstitching on the seats which are upholstered in black Artico man-made leather. The contrasting white stitching also shows up on the armrests, center console, and door trim. Even the edges of the air vents are accented in white—something I’m sure your detailer is going to love.

Mercedes will offer up the Night Edition with the Night Package for a little over $3,200 on its CLA Shooting Brake line.