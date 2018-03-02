The Mazda MX-5 Might Be Getting a Substantial Power Bump for 2019

With its signature lack of weight and impeccable handling, outright pace and gobs of power were never the Miata's main selling points. Despite this, it looks like Mazda may be preparing to give its beloved roadster a bit more grunt.

According to a new document from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration discovered by Road & Track, the 2019 model year Mazda MX-5 will apparently produce 181 horsepower from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Compared to the 155 horses found in the MX-5's current iteration, this would mark a 26 horsepower (or 17 percent) increase.

Road & Track points out that while Mazda's next-generation, compression ignition SkyActiv-X engine is slated to make more than 180 horsepower in its 2.0-liter guise, the company has previously stated that it would not be coming to the MX-5.

So, either Mazda has backtracked on its decision to not give the Miata compression ignition or the convertible's existing SkyActiv-G mill has been significantly enhanced. One thing I think we can safely rule out, however, is any sort of heretical turbo or supercharging. Then again, that's exactly what people said about the Porsche 911 Carrera, and we know how that turned out.

We've reached out to Mazda for comment and will update this story when we get a response. The current, yet-to-be-improved 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata starts at $25,295.