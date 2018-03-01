The One-Off Bentley Bentayga by Mulliner Takes Horse Racing up a Notch
Bentley partners with the Jockey Club to build a unique car inspired by the world's oldest form of racing.
Bentley has a habit of building unique Bentayga variants themed around traditional sports and hobbies. Guess what, the brand has done it again, this time taking inspiration from one of mankind's most ancient sports, horse racing.
The new Bentayga by Mulliner is a one-off example of Bentley's performance SUV, and is a product of the brand's partnership with The Jockey Club in the United Kingdom. The car is inspired by the upcoming Cheltenham Festival, a prestigious horse racing meeting in Gloucestershire, England.
This Bentayga's exterior is finished in Spruce Green, an homage to the legendary British Racing Green color you'll find on nearly every desirable classic British car. This hue is complemented by Bentley's Blackline Specification accents and 21-inch diamond-cut wheels.
The Cumbrian Green interior is contrasted with Saddle leather seats, tweed trim pieces, and a Burr Walnut wood dashboard. This design is inspired by the furniture used in some of the rooms at The Jockey Club's events. Horse and jockey embroidery can be found on every seat, and a horse graphic is imprinted in gold on the passenger-side dashboard.
"The Mulliner team has been deeply inspired by the equestrian lifestyle, and this has encouraged us to use new materials and techniques for the first time on a Bentley in developing this one-off commission," said Uday Senapati, head of technical communications at Mulliner.
No one will be able to buy this special SUV, but the Bentayga by Mulliner will be on display at Bentley's booth at the Cheltenham Festival, running March 13-16.
