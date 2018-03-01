2019 Jaguar I-Pace Revealed Ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Following months of teaser shots and concepts, Jaguar's long-awaited entry to the EV ute category has arrived—the 2019 I-Pace.

Striking visuals and genuine performance were both promised throughout the development process, and as it seems, the British marque has held true to that statement. The freshly-released production version almost perfectly mimics that of the concept, helping to create a new niche segment that Jaguar sees as a major market with the continued advancement of EV tech.

Under the I-Pace's admittedly handsome shell is the most thorough offering of electrification yet from the brand. Equipped with a 90 kWh battery, the car can deliver 240 miles of range in a single stint with fast-charging capabilities that allow owners to fill capacity to 80 percent from empty in just 40 minutes. That same electric powerplant also provides a combined power output of 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of twist. When used in prime conditions, that equates to a 4.5-second sprint to 60 miles per hour from a standstill.

In addition to the rapid powertrain, Jaguar has similarly invested in driving dynamics. Trick air suspension is standard with auto-leveling functionalities that keep the I-Pace planted along with its inherently low center of gravity. Furthermore, the car makes use of artificial intelligence to enhance the driving experience. The self-learning AI system recognizes the pilot's traits and works to complement them with its suite of active suspension goodies, providing interactive communication that Jaguar prides itself on with the stylish competitor.