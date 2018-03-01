BMW Teases What is Probably the 8 Series Gran Coupe

We've already seen plenty of the upcoming BMW 8 Series in both concept and camouflaged guises, but it looks like the German automaker has even more of the new 8er in store.

Taking to Twitter, BMW has teased a mysteriously long, Aston Martin Rapide-like four-door supposedly headed to the Geneva Motor Show next week. Judging from its silhouette, this will likely be categorized as another one of those four-door coupes, or "Gran Coupes" as BMW likes to call 'em.

Given how far away the wheels are from each other and the Hofmeister kink that bears a striking resemblance to the one found on the Concept 8 Series, we predict that this is very likely the 8 Series Gran Coupe.