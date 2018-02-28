Check Out This McLaren Special Operations Carbon Fiber Senna

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show is almost upon us and with it, a host of exciting reveals. McLaren will be bringing the new Senna to Switzerland for the hypercar's first official public debut, but the brand just can't resist sharing more information about its new Ultimate Series performance car before March 6.

McLaren announced some additional information about the Senna on Wednesday, but the special "Carbon Theme" variant took the spotlight. Developed by McLaren Special Operations, this is one of five special themed editions McLaren's bespoke customization division will build. While the Carbon edition will be on stage at Geneva, the other four themes will be present only digitally at the press conference.

As the name suggests, the "Carbon Theme" Senna's main attraction is its carbon fiber exterior, made up of 67 special parts. The Solar Yellow accents on the front aero blades, exterior door sills, and rear wing combined with Laurel Green brake calipers are an homage to Ayrton Senna's helmet colors. The entire process for customizing this car takes roughly 1,000 hours, 250 of which are needed for the yellow accenting.