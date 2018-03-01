2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Review: Old-School Off-Road Goodness, Done Right

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro.

Cr-r-r-rick-ick-ick-ick-ick. The brakes chattered away as the engine growled to life, and suddenly, we were moving uphill. Handing almost full control over to a computer on a technical off-road trail deep in California's San Gabriel Mountains is a very unnatural feeling, and the demonic grunts and groans emanating from my 2017 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro weren't helping. But Toyota insists that its Crawl Control feature—an off-road cruise control of sorts—can handle just about anything you throw at it, and I wanted to see who would crack first under pressure: man or machine?

As it turns out, neither. I wish I had a better story for you, but it ends with the 4Runner practically coasting over some deep, offset ruts and crawling its way up the ascent without drama. I won't lie—it felt like cheating. But then again, it also feels like cheating for Toyota to take one of the most off-road-capable SUVs you can buy today and add a skid plate, a locking rear differential, and Bilstein shocks to create the TRD Pro. What else can compete out of the box? Not much.