2019 Buick Envision Gets an Update, Lower Starting Price

“Refined and pleasant” is the name of the game with the Envision. A few other highlights of this mid-cycle refresh include a new nine-speed automatic transmission for Envisions equipped with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. That engine also gets a boost in performance making 252 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, shaving a half-second off the zero-to-60 time over the previous model. Most Envision drivers probably won’t notice or care, but it’s a nice bonus.

For the first time in a Buick in North America, the 2019 Envision will have an engine stop/start deactivation switch in case you don’t like that little rumble that comes with waking the engine back up when you hit the gas pedal after it’s turned itself off.

The rest of the updates are quite minor like heated seats that warm up faster, a better microphone for the infotainment system, and enhanced visibility on the rear-view camera.

We couldn’t help but wonder if the Envision would be added to the swanky Avenir subbrand in the near future, so we asked Buick if that was in the cards. “Unfortunately we do not comment on future product plans,” said a Buick representative in a statement to The Drive. “As of now, we are focused on building the Avenir sub-brand on the Enclave Avenir and LaCrosse Avenir.”

Keep an eye out for the 2019 Buick Envision in showrooms and retirement home parking lots soon.