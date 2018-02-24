Range Rover 6×6 Pickup Truck Is a Superyacht's Terrestrial Counterpart

According to Fotiadis, the 19-foot-long behemoth dubbed the "SLT" caters not to yacht owners, but superyacht owners (in case that wasn't already established by the images and grandiose persona of the six-wheeled beast) who appreciate fine automobiles, and require style and finesse while docked at one of the world's most exclusive yacht clubs.

"It is designed to be a superyacht tender. Until now, superyacht owners arrive at the dock aboard their 30-foot tender limos and then have to use Maybach or Rolls-Royce to get around town. The SLT is a vehicle dedicated specifically to the yachting world and style ambassadors," Fotiadis told The Drive.

See, rich folks don't have it as easy as you think, because once they dump their generic Maybachs and acquire one of the limited-production, coach-built SLTs to match their massive yacht, they have to worry about finding a spot big enough to park it. The struggle is real.