Morgan Will Bring the Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition to Geneva

Morgan Motor Company released a handful of teaser photos Tuesday for the new Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition, which will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show March 6.

The Worcestershire, England-based car company is celebrating the iconic Plus 8's 50th birthday, which first debuted in 1968 at the Earls Court Motor Show in London. This sports car rocked a bulletproof Rover V-8 engine and featured only minor stylistic changes throughout its original 36-year production, ending in 2004.

Morgan revived the Plus 8 in 2012, which retained the classic Morgan shape and was then powered by a 4.8-liter V-8 courtesy of BMW. The new Plus 8 will utilize this same engine, but it will be the last time Morgan uses the naturally-aspirated V-8 in any of its models.