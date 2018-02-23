Driving the 1,000-HP Ringbrothers AMC Javelin: Speak Loudly and Carry a Hellcat-Powered Stick

"When we get back down to the coast, I'm going to have to, you know, send it," I said to the Ringbrothers employee sitting shotgun as we prowled the mountains of Malibu in his company's 1,000-horsepower AMC Javelin AMX, the beast's war cry shaking the canyon walls around us. One eye still on the jejunum of a road unfurling before us, he grinned. "Just make sure you've got it pinned straight. Otherwise..." There was no point in finishing the sentence. I had spent the last 20 minutes in the driver's seat in complete subjugation to the power before me. My right foot was a mouse tap-dancing on the throttle, but it made no difference—even breathing on it seemed to send the Hellcat engine under the hood into a frenzy and the back end sliding sideways. Obviously, driving a resto-modded muscle car with a colossal engine and zero modern safety systems on a twisty road is not the smartest plan.

Sam Bendall | LiveMotoFoto.com

Resto-mods—old cars rebodied and rebuilt using modern powertrains, technologies, and materials—can be a bridge too far for some. Can old cars really learn new tricks? Ringbrothers says yes—and to prove it, the custom shop poured over half a million dollars of Prestone's money into its latest build, known as "Defiant." This AMC Javelin AMX has been transformed from an obscure muscle car from a dead-and-gone brand to a near-religious experience, a sensory-overwhelming baptism on the altar of almighty power. The Javelin has spent its entire existence in the shadows of the Camaros and Corvettes and Mustangs of the world—but with carbon-fiber body panels, a 4.5-liter supercharger jacking up the modern Hemi V-8, and a completely customized suspension, this one is done playing second fiddle to the main band. And despite its SEMA roots, this is not some silly show car; no, it demands to be driven. So drive it I did. And you can call me a convert, because once you finally point it straight, this thing rocks. How To Turn an AMC Javelin Into an Atomic Bomb

Sam Bendall | LiveMotoFoto.com