The 2019 Volvo V60: Domestic Life Need Not Be Frumpy

We've all seen it. A young, affluent couple is blessed with offspring and the fun, low-slung DINK-mobile in the driveway is suddenly replaced by some bulbously forgettable, lifted-hatchback monstrosity. Clapping eyes on Volvo's latest creation, however, responsible domestic life need not be this frumpy.

Revealed on a suburban driveway in Stockholm (or what Volvo calls this car's natural habitat), the new V60 continues Volvo's streak of stamping out nail-bitingly gorgeous wagons. With headlights inspired by Thor's hammer, Volvo's compact five-door looks like the hero car for an alternate-reality, Tony Stark-led National Lampoon's Vacation. In my eyes, this is one of the best-looking new cars in any segment or price point. If it were a person, the new V60 would be a Montessori PTA board member who also happens to pose for Maxim in her spare time.

You get the point. This is a very good looking car.