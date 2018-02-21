2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Revealed: 520 HP, Zero to 60 in Three Seconds

Since the introduction of the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, the top spec RS model has lacked a bit of flavor to justify the significant price hike. Both models were tied at 500 horsepower and lap/acceleration times were eerily close, making the GT3 RS a headscratcher in terms of value versus price. Porsche knew that and, as it turns out, had something brewing all along in developing the new naturally aspirated Rennsport version of the now-current generation 911.

Porsche has built off of the outgoing model and massaged it for better performance in each segment. Perhaps most notable is the 20 horsepower bump that increases the output of the GT3 RS to 520 hp and 346 pound-feet, making it the most powerful naturally aspirated 911 of all. This, in turn, helps boost the Porsche's 0-60 mile per hour time to 3.0 seconds when equipped with the seven-speed PDK transmission, the only available gearbox for the RS.