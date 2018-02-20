Four-Door Mercedes-AMG GT Pops up With Camouflage Au Flambé

It seems that Mercedes-AMG is suffering from a severe case of the "Dodge Demon," because it just published its third set of teaser photos of the four-door GT Coupe in just 10 days. The new variant of the AMG GT family is scheduled to be unveiled in two weeks when the German automaker heads to Switzerland for the iconic Geneva Motor Show.

Previous sightings of the Affalterbach's new star have shown the four-door coupe sporting funky camouflage wraps to trick human eyes and camera lenses alike, but none quite as peculiar as the fire theme seen in these recent snaps. It almost looks like something Harley-Davidson would strap to one of their test bikes. The four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe was first teased with three simple photos of a heavily camouflaged test mule roaming European highways and country roads, however, a second set of teaser photos taken inside Mercedes-AMG's wind tunnel gave us a much more detailed look at its overall design and characteristics.