Volvo XC40 Crossover Gets Swanky Inscription Trim and Three-Cylinder Engine

Volvo's recent resurgence has been largely due to its utterly stunning designs, but the XC60 also boasts a touch of Swedish magic under the hood, too. Volvo's first-ever 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine will find its way under the hood of the XC60, and will marry two possible transmissions, a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic. The automaker did not reveal and performance figures. Plug-in hybrid and purely electric variants of the luxe crossover will most likely be available on American shores at some point, although Volvo didn't specify a time frame. The Drive reached out to Volvo for comment but has yet to hear back.

The so stinkin' cute, base-model XC60 Momentum starts at $35,200 and can also be obtained through the all-inclusive Care by Volvo program for $600 per month.