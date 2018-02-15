BMW i8 Roadster Will Be Most Expensive BMW Sold in the U.S.

We’ve been waiting for a BMW i8 Roadster ever since its concept first debuted in 2012. Now it’s finally happening and we've received a pricing sheet from BMW for the new hybrid sports car. It will start at $163,300 plus a $995 destination charge.

That makes it the most expensive BMW product to ever be sold in the U.S. just at the starting price. The base model will include heated leather seats, a head-up display, 20-inch wheels, and other niceties you’d expect on a BMW with a six-digit price tag. There are a couple option packages and paint options that can drive the price even higher. The Laserlight option, which BMW claims is 10 times brighter than traditional headlights, will set you back $6,300 and if you want black brake calipers, a leather engine cover, a blue seatbelt strap, and ceramic controls, that will be another $2,500. The paint colors that cost an extra $1,800 include Crystal White Pearl Metallic with Frozen Grey or Frozen Blue accents. Standard colors are E-Copper, Sophisto Grey Metallic, and Donington Grey.

Add it all up and a fully loaded BMW i8 Roadster will cost around $175,000. Of course, you also get the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor shared with the i8 Coupe. Total horsepower is 374, total torque is 420 pound-feet, and real-time torque-vectoring all-wheel drive is standard. The Roadster gets a higher-capacity battery than the Coupe. The all-season soft-top roof on the Roadster opens and closes electronically and takes less than 16 seconds to operate.

If you can’t wait to spend $165,000 or more on this hybrid convertible, ordering should be open right now at your local dealer. Let us know if it’s worth it.