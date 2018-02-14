Listen to the Pre-Production Hyundai Veloster N's Crazy Exhaust Sounds

The brand new Hyundai Veloster N is coming out later this year, and we're definitely excited that North America is getting another hatch to play with, because we've been missing out on the cool stuff for far too long.

Lovable car-obsessed duo Yuri and Jakub from TheStraightPipes have gotten their hands on a pre-production Veloster N a few days before the Canadian International Autoshow. While a full review of the car isn't up yet, they released a short video to demonstrate the beefier Veloster's new exhaust.

We're not sure why this pre-production Veloster N is sporting that black camo wrap as its appearance has already been revealed, but it doesn't really matter because this car prefers words to looks. The noises that erupt from its dual exhaust pipes includes snaps, crackles, and pops, especially during gear changes. If this cannon fire-like exhaust note annoys you, we imagine that there's a button you can press that turns the 1812 Overture off completely, if it's anything like the new Elantra GT.

Remember, this is coming from a little 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine, albeit one that makes 275 horses and powers a range-topping performance hatchback. This Veloster is part of Hyundai's new performance-oriented N division, so it will also get a six-speed manual transmission with optional automatic rev-matching and a limited-slip differential.

To some, this exhaust note may sound like an angry weed-wacker, but to others, it's audio therapy. What do you think? Don your headphones and have a listen.