Dodge Ram Lone Star Edition Debuts at Dallas Auto Show

At the 2018 Dallas Auto Show, Fiat-Chrysler Automotive showcased a Texas-oriented Lone Star appearance and interior package for the 2019 Ram 1500.

Lone Star joins the Sport and Black packages already on the market and instead offers a selection of chrome and mock chrome accents to the truck's exterior, as well as an upgraded interior. Chrome is used on the door handles, and mock chrome ("bright") is featured on bumpers front and rear, as well as the grille's edging. Aluminum wheels 18-inches across, fog lights, and a Lone Star tailgate complete the exterior, while the interior is improved with rear bench seating, Lone Star badges, and a leather steering wheel with controls for the radio.

Additional package options for towing, off-roading, and bed storage will be offered. Individual parts, such as air suspension, a rear e-differential, blind spot monitoring, and 20-inch aluminum wheels are available separately. Base pricing has not yet been revealed, though the 2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star started at $31,395.