The 2019 BMW X4 Isn't Your Dad's BMW Sports Coupe

It's been four years since BMW introduced the first X4, essentially a slopier and "sportier" X3. The Bavarian brand has now unveiled an all-new second-generation of its "Sports Activity Coupe" and... it looks just like the new X3 bar a funkier looking back end.

For 2019, BMW is ramping up the S in SUV by giving the X4 a wider track, a notably lower center of gravity, up to 110 pounds less weight, and 10 percent less aerodynamic drag over its predecessor. Couple that with the company's latest-gen suspension system and it should make grocery runs feel a little closer to the Whole Foods Grand Prix this car's owners imagine they partake in every Sunday afternoon. Did I mention this compact-ish luxury crossover also features 50-50 weight distribution? Well, it does.