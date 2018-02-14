The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gets a Light Refresh

As for under-the-skin changes, the new C-Class' 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo now makes 255-horsepower—14 more than before. That engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Of course, no new Benz would be complete without some so-called self-driving tech. Hence, the new C inherits assisted driving and active safety features from its E-Class big brother. "In certain situations," the 2019 C-Class will be able to travel semi-autonomously thanks to radars all around, a camera pointing forward, as well as map and GPS data.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show in March before hitting U.S. showrooms in late 2018.