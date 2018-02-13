The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Gets a Pinstriped Grille and Two-Tone Paint

Ahead of a full Geneva reveal later in March, Mercedes has shown off a refreshed Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Arabian oil-igarchs and Atlanta hip-hop moguls, get in line.

For 2019, the Teutonically opulent chauffeur-mobile gets an imposingly exclusive, vertical-slatted grille also seen on the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept. Mercedes says the grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit, because of course, it was. To my eyes, it more closely resembles the iron gates that separate the typical Mercedes-Maybach owner's driveway from the rest of the world but that's neither here nor there.

More notably, Merc's facelifted limo is graced with the reappearance of two-tone paint à la Maybachs from years past and (a smidge more prosaically) the new Camry. Okay, so the Maybach's dual-hue treatment is probably a little more posh than that of Toyota's with Benz touting an available piano-lacquer effect, double clear coat in which the top coat is hand-sprayed by Sindelfingen's finest craftsmen. All in all, nine different color combos will be available.