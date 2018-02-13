Gee, What a Wagen: 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Released

Mercedes-AMG has officially pulled the wraps off its new G63, and it's safe to say that it's everything we expected it to be, from the unadulterated off-road recipe to the bonkers powertrain and exuberant persona.

Mercedes went to great lengths to refine the new G-Class without messing with its revered character, much like my long-time favorite Mexican restaurant remodeled its dining room without screwing up its salsa verde recipe (thank goodness). As is the case with all AMG vehicles, the new uber-SUV boasts hefty performance add-ons that make it more capable than "standard" G-Class on- and off-road.