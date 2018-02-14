With the 2018 Maserati Ghibli, the Italian Brand Looks to Resurrect the Nameplate—Again

The answer, as always with Maserati, must come down to a passion for how Maserati, and only Maserati, envisions and builds a car. The Ghibli won't win on specs, or spaciousness, or even "luxury" if yours is a kitchen-sink definition of the word; the Ghibli doesn't have eight interior textures for the sake of eight textures, and it doesn't look like a carbon-fiber factory exploded inside the cabin. Those are good things by my count. Maserati is an old-world brand, and its definition of luxury remains reflexively old-world, which favors discreet and expensive elegance over low-cost or high-tech convenience—whereas in America, luxury has slowly morphed into some indefinite conflation of convenience and tech, and sometimes technology-as-convenience. I was reminded of this in the hotel where we stayed during the press drive. It was a time-warp; a high-ceilinged, over-perfumed vision of old Europe dripping in marble and gold leaf. The rooms contained no ironing boards because the rules of luxury service dictate that a guest should never press his own slacks, that being a job for the laundry service, which whisked away the clothes with a flourish and returned them less than 30 minutes later, still steaming.

Adherence to this philosophy of luxury is the reason Maserati is essentially befuddled as to why anyone would want a car to drive itself; it explains why every Maserati turns your head even if you don't completely agree with the exterior design, and why the brand is so insistent on the ability to customize the look of its cars even if the American consumer doesn't typically go in for that sort of thing. It's why the brand is so seemingly reluctant to embrace anything that isn't old-school European sports-car cool: attitude, sound, voluptuousness, speed. It also highlights the Ghibli's main differentiator: that special engine, one of a dying breed. No powerplant among the Ghibli's competitors comes close to its drama, its joy, the pure sonic sex of the thing. Hell, Volvo, maker of the world's most beautiful line-up of production cars, only offers a high-strung twin-charged four-cylinder—an engine completely unbefitting the spirit of a luxury vehicle, no matter how good it is—in every single vehicle it makes. The rest of the industry is in hot pursuit of that workmanlike utility and drab efficiency.

The 2013 Ghibli failed as a luxury car (though not as a product, with Maserati moving over 80,000 models to date) because it had a Maserati badge but pedestrian Fiat-Chrysler details. It revealed the magic trick of luxury, which if nothing else has to look the part. The 2018 Maserati Ghibli fixes that problem, delivering what you want from a Maserati—passion, drama, a full-throated screamer of an engine—and one of the most rewarding driving experiences in the segment. And, like any proper luxury car, it now comes with a few great stories to tell.