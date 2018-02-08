Ford Shows off the New 2019 Transit Connect Wagon in Chicago

Whether in passenger wagon or commercial van form, the Transit is one of the multi-faceted tricks that Ford Motor Company has up its sleeve, and it's never been afraid to use it against the competition. The Ford Transit is already the best-selling van in the world, and the 2019 model reaffirms the Blue Oval's desire to continue to lead the segment without building an actual minivan.

As we predicted, Ford utilized the nation's largest auto show as the platform to launch the 2019 Transit Connect Wagon. The versatile minivan-alternative features redesigned styling inside and out, new driver-assisting technology, plus an all-new powertrain that boasts both, a gasoline and diesel engine. Furthermore, the new model aims to please folks who need their primary method of transportation to quickly switch from work mode to play mode. You know, mom/dad during the day, Amazon package deliverer at night?