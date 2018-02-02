Revani's New Beast Alpha X Blackbird Pumps 700 HP out of 2.5-Liter Turbo

As if the regular old Beast wasn't enough, automaker Rezvani took it a step forward with this 700-horsepower version built on a Lotus Elise. 

By Dave Bartosiak
Rezvani

If it sounds like this car is a military top secret project, because it kind of is. Building off of its success with its Batman-like high-horsepower tank, California supercar company Rezvani Is pushing the envelope even further this time with its latest effort, the Beast Alpha X Blackbird. It's the type of thing that you would expect to fly over Area 51, and the car does not disappoint.

Let's just throw out a few of these stats so you can chew on them a little bit. The 700 horsepower 2.5-liter turbo engine is enough to propel the 2,150-pound car from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds. Yes, you read that correctly the engine is only 2.5-liters. How do they make that happen? The company attributes the power to a new turbocharger. It's built the engine from the ground up using Carillo Racing forged pistons, rods, cams, valve springs and a Cosworth ECU.

Rezvani
Rezvani
Rezvani
Rezvani
Rezvani
Rezvani
Rezvani

The skeleton of this new Beast comes from the Lotus Elise. but the rest of it is wrapped in carbon fiber body panels designed by Rezvani. A removable targa top to gives you that open-air driving experience to let your hair fly off your head at speed. The cabin opens using the company’s trademark sidewinder doors. Drivers can row through the gears on a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. It's also available with a sequential automatic. The high-tech instrument cluster is race inspired and features programmable shift points. 

The car comes with a one-year unlimited mile warranty for hassle-free flogging on the streets. It even features modern creature comforts like air conditioning, power windows, and power locks. It looks exactly what you think a car called “The Beast Alpha X Blackbird” would look like, a stealth bomber on wheels. It's all blacked out, all carbon fiber, and all supercar. 

The car comes with a $225,000 price tag but that's not the real barrier to entry. The company plans on limiting production to only 5 cars. So hurry up and write those checks.

MORE TO READ