Revani's New Beast Alpha X Blackbird Pumps 700 HP out of 2.5-Liter Turbo

If it sounds like this car is a military top secret project, because it kind of is. Building off of its success with its Batman-like high-horsepower tank, California supercar company Rezvani Is pushing the envelope even further this time with its latest effort, the Beast Alpha X Blackbird. It's the type of thing that you would expect to fly over Area 51, and the car does not disappoint.

Let's just throw out a few of these stats so you can chew on them a little bit. The 700 horsepower 2.5-liter turbo engine is enough to propel the 2,150-pound car from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds. Yes, you read that correctly the engine is only 2.5-liters. How do they make that happen? The company attributes the power to a new turbocharger. It's built the engine from the ground up using Carillo Racing forged pistons, rods, cams, valve springs and a Cosworth ECU.