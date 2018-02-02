Tracking the $48,995 Subaru WRX STI RA: Is the Most Expensive Subaru Ever Worth the Money?

The Subaru WRX STI RA has a perfect steering wheel: hefty, well-proportioned, with a pleasing Ultrasuede grip with just the right amount of squeeze. Hauling that wheel around just feels right—correct and inherently joyful. But knowing Subaru, it no doubt has a bunch of charts and graphs proving that, yes, from a mathematical standpoint, the steering wheel in the 2018 WRX STI RA is indeed correct, on all counts. Because Subaru, at its core, is a profoundly (if politely) doctrinaire company when it comes to driving dynamics, believing that it has, with its enthusiast vehicles, solved for the various types of Enhanced Dynamic Quality, a.k.a. Driving Pleasure. And, yes, you're welcome to check its math.

How else to explain the stubborn resistance to adding horsepower, aside from an extra five-pony spoonful, in both the revised WRX STI RA or the new-for-America Subaru BRZ tS? (In Subaru-speak, "tS" stands for "tuned by STI," a performance rank above base models but below full STI-badged cars.) The WRX STI chassis, for one, is plenty robust enough to play in the 400-hp range, and would be a hoot if it did. (Recall that when this car's 2.5-liter turbo flat-four was introduced to America in 2004, its 300 horsepower beat a V-8-equipped Mustang GT by 40 horses; back then, that made the WRX STI somewhat of a hooligan.) Instead, the new RA model—which stands for "Record Attempt," a badge dating back to a 1989 Subaru Legacy RA that set a FIA World Speed Endurance Record by tackling 100,000 kilometers at an average speed of 138.78 mph—tops out at 310 horsepower, which on the recent press drive at the Thermal Club race track in Palm Springs, California led to the same conversation journalists (and enthusiasts) have been having with the company about the BRZ for years:

JOURNALISTS: "The car could have more power."

SUBARU: "The car has the exact right amount of power for how it was designed to be driven."

JOURNALISTS: "But we want more power."

SUBARU: "You don't need more power."