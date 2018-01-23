High-Performance Variant of Ferrari 488 GTB Leaks Online

When Ferrari replaced the 458 Italia with the 488 GTB in 2016, it marked the end of an era. Gone were the days of naturally-aspirated engines for the time of the twin-turbocharged V-8 had come. The 488 GTB produces a healthy 660 horsepower, nearly 100 hp more than its predecessor. If that isn't enough to tickle your fancy, then there is something more powerful on its way from Maranello and its first image has found its way online.

Unofficially dubbed the 488 GTO, the go-fast iteration of the sports car will allegedly pack 700 hp. Think of it as a follow up to the Ferrari 458 Speciale, a 597-hp spectacle of the late 458 Italia. This new coupe, which will supposedly adopt the Sport Special Series moniker, has been rumored for quite some time. It will use a 10 percent lighter engine compared to the 488 GTB and produce a unique track-like sound.

The low-resolution image, which appears to have been taken at a private event, shows off a noticeably different front end. The Rosso Corsa painted Ferrari features aggressive aero upfront with white racing stripes on the roof, hood, and front lip. As with any Italian supercar, there will be an abundance of carbon fiber utilized throughout. The highly-anticipated car may be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in March.