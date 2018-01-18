The Detroit Auto Show Slips Even Further Into Irrelevance in 2018

The grandly-named North American International Auto Show was as exciting as a CPA convention, and equally focused on the bottom line: more trucks and SUVs; a stingy handful of cars; and a dearth of models, production or concept, that had anything to do with that "future of transportation" that automakers keep yammering about. If automakers had ever heard the wise axiom of, “Show, don’t tell,” you’d never know it. Instead, Ford kept right on talking. Chairman Bill Ford promised the company will now offer 40 electrified models by 2022 , including 16 all-electric models, representing an $11 billion investment.

We’ve noted here before that traditional, brick-and-mortar auto shows are becoming irrelevant. They’re being rendered obsolete by the light-speed spread of digital news; the exodus of luxury and supercar brands that give auto shows their fizz and glamour; and the industry’s lack of innovation and disinterest in breaking actual news. But this was the year that Detroit really jumped the shark, only in a pickup truck rather than on Fonzie’s water skis .

The only thing missing at this year's Detroit auto show was a giant pile of horse manure, or whatever people imagine they’ll be hauling in the new pickup trucks—the 2019 Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500, and Ford Ranger—that overshadowed every car in sight. If you’re bored already, trust us, so were we.

Did Ford show one of those 40 freaking cars in Detroit, even in concept form? Of course not. Instead, it highlighted the Ranger, a midsize pickup truck whose dull, conventional styling and powertrains suggest it wasn’t worth the endless wait. Ford CEO Jim Hackett, who is leading the effort at Ford to sideline traditional cars in favor of trucks, SUVs, and electric cars, took an unintentional swipe at the placeholders and pedestrian models that made Detroit a waste of time and space. Ford Motor, he told the Detroit News, "is going to be so different than what you’re seeing at the show today.” We can only hope. In a show starved for interesting cars, technology, or stories, Ford did score brownie points with the 2018 Bullitt Mustang, in part by pairing it with an amazing historic find: the ’68 Mustang used in the filming of the Steve McQueen actioner of the same name, in gloriously unrestored condition, with an estimated value between $3 and $5 million. Throw in a dozen stories like that, and then you'd have a show.

Lawrence Ulrich Now that's more like it: Twin Bullitt Mustangs, separated by a half century

As far as enthusiast appeal, the rest was slim pickings: A BMW X2 that had already been unveiled in Los Angeles. The affordable Hyundai Veloster hot hatchback, especially the 275-hp N edition. A trio of midrange, inline six-cylinder Mercedes-AMG 53s. But that Mustang and those AMGs weren't all-new cars; they were offshoots of existing products. I remember covering Detroit shows and being overwhelmed by the sheer scale of introductions—especially since I had to write about them all in a timely manner: literally dozens of all-new cars, concepts, or design studies, from the wacky to the sublime. How bare was Motown’s cupboard in 2018? Infiniti was virtually alone in showing a concept car. The coupe-like Q Inspiration heralds the brand’s new styling direction, its groundbreaking variable-compression engine, and latest ProPilot semi-autonomous system. Worse, more and more brands are shunning auto shows entirely. The fantasy cars that are the lifeblood of public shows—the Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and McLarens that your average adolescent would kill to see or sit in—have mostly skipped town. Those brands now prefer to expend precious marketing dollars where wealthy prospects are guaranteed, such as Pebble Beach. (To Rolls-Royce’s credit, it did show the new Phantom in Detroit.) And now it’s not just the fancy-pants brands: mainstream mainstays like Mazda and Volvo were both AWOL in the Motor City, with no manufacturer displays to let consumers kick the tires of an XC40 or Mazda3. As Detroit News noted, Volvo won the coveted 2018 North American Utility of the Year—and didn't have a place to accept or talk up the award.

Lawrence Ulrich BMW's tall-hatchback X2 in Detroit: At least it's not another pickup

With fewer cars to brag about, Detroit’s flailing attempts at relevance now include Automobili-D, a 150,000 square-foot chunk of floor space for gas-bagging and crystal-ball-gazing about autonomous transportation. There’s certainly plenty of room in Cobo Center, or other traditional show locales: Automakers seem to believe they’re too special to reveal cars in a convention space with everyone else. So a literal, oversized Pandora’s box has opened in the form of rented studio space, nightclubs, or industrial warehouses, where automakers hold their own product reveals. Alternatively, companies unveil their wares virtually or remotely, as Ford did with its Edge ST. Most infuriatingly for journalists who have to cover these extravaganzas, automakers keep jumping the gun, showing cars earlier and earlier in order to separate themselves from the herd. The result is even less critical mass and excitement at the show itself. Chevrolet showed its Silverado in Detroit on Saturday, two days before the traditional Monday show opening—after already spoiling the surprise via a sneak peek of the Silverado in Texas on December 18th, 2017. Mercedes showed its new (and sumptuous) G-Class off-roader on Sunday, in one of Detroit’s most famous examples of Ruin Porn: The once-glorious Michigan Theater, with its vaulted ceilings surreally overlooking what’s become the world's most beautiful parking lot. (It's at the site where Henry Ford built his first car, the Quadricycle of 1896, that was the concept car of its day.) Lamborghini chose the city’s Museum of Contemporary Art as the large frame for their Urus SUV.

Lawrence Ulrich Hyundai Veloster hatch will offer up to 275 horsepower