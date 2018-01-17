Land Rover Reveals 400-HP V-8 Defender Works Models to Celebrate the Brand's 70th Anniversary

Clearly, Land Rover sees nothing wrong with giving itself a little present for its birthday. To celebrate the fabled British off-road brand's 70th anniversary, Land Rover is whipping up a limited run of the most powerful Defenders ever made by the company itself—ones equipped with a 400-horsepower V-8 that can spur the blocky legend from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds.

These won't technically be "new" Defenders, since JLR formally ceased production of the boxy model back in 2016 and the next-gen version is still a ways away. rather, Land Rover will re-engineer 150 Defender 90s and Defender 110s with a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 that makes 405 metric horsepower (which is technically 399.3 Imperial ponies, but we'll give them the extra 0.2 it would take to round it up to 400) and 515 Newton-meters (380 pound-feet) of torque. That's a massive increase over the original production versions; North American-market Defenders of the 1990s, for example, only made 182 horsepower from their 3.9-liter V-8s.

Full-time four-wheel-drive with low range and front, center, and rear differentials is standard, of course—it's a Defender, damnit—but power to the wheels flows through an eight-speed automatic with a "pistol shifter," which, sadly, does not appear to have been pulled from a '69 Dodge Charger.