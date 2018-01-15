This is The 275-Horsepower 2019 Hyundai Veloster N

The successor to the first gen Hyundai Veloster, in production since 2011, debuted Monday at the North American International Auto Show. Along with it came the Veloster Turbo, R-Spec, and range-topping N performance trims, with the king of these boasting a 2.0-liter four-banger, producing 275 horsepower and peak torque of 260 pound-feet, coming on as low as 1,450 RPM. The Veloster N features a boy racer-baiting exterior, complete with a spoiler, diffuser, colored door sills and rockers, and optional 19" wheels, on which 235/35R19 Pirelli P-Zero tires are mounted. The widened exhaust operates in multiple modes, which we presume to be quiet, loud, and noise ordinance ticket, courtesy of the crackling backfires made popular by cars like the Jaguar F-Type and Ford Focus RS.

Bruce Benedict via Hyundai

A six-speed manual transmission connects the engine to the front wheels and is equipped with automatic rev-matching. Handling will be kept tight with the electronically controlled suspension and differential, the latter of which performs torque vectoring to keep the front end stapled to the road no matter how hard the wheel is yanked. Braking is handled by 13" rotors up front, and 11.8" out back, but they can be upgraded to 13.6" and 12.4" respectively, to withstand the rigors of the track use Hyundai proclaims the Veloster N to be built for.

Bruce Benedict via Hyundai

All these systems are controlled by what Hyundai calls "N Grin Control System," including modes named Normal, Sport, N, Eco, and N Custom, which allows drivers to modify every parameter adjusted by the system. Hyundai says the Veloster N will be available in the U.S. by the end of the year, though no estimated MSRP has been divulged. Eager fans need not wait that long—the car will be available in Forza Motorsport 7 on Tuesday.