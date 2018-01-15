2019 Ram 1500 Revealed Ahead of Detroit Debut

Fiat Chrysler just dropped the 2019 Ram 1500 prior to its debut at the North American International Auto Show. It's chock full of new hybrid elements and improved towing capacity, combining fuel efficiency with added toughness for the upcoming model year.

Ram has made its green future clear with this one as the half-ton 2019 model is loaded with trick equipment for better mileage, lower emissions, and amped up power. The most significant aid to this effort is the 48-volt e-torque system which comes standard with both the second-gen 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and 5.7L Hemi V-8. This feature utilizes electricity to muster up an additional 90 foot-pounds of torque and allows for near-seamless start/stop capability; it also eliminates the use of an alternator. This puts Ram on a different path than Ford and Chevrolet who are both opting solely for diesel engines as an alternative to traditional gasoline powertrains at the moment.

This 48-volt electric system will also assist with eight-to-four cylinder deactivation in the Hemi model. This, along with a front air-dam that deploys at 35 miles per hour and retracts at 15 miles per hour, provides an expected leap in miles per gallon figures to compete with the rest of Detroit's Big Three.