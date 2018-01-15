2019 Ram 1500 Revealed Ahead of Detroit Debut
Hybridized handiness in all-new clothes.
Fiat Chrysler just dropped the 2019 Ram 1500 prior to its debut at the North American International Auto Show. It's chock full of new hybrid elements and improved towing capacity, combining fuel efficiency with added toughness for the upcoming model year.
Ram has made its green future clear with this one as the half-ton 2019 model is loaded with trick equipment for better mileage, lower emissions, and amped up power. The most significant aid to this effort is the 48-volt e-torque system which comes standard with both the second-gen 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and 5.7L Hemi V-8. This feature utilizes electricity to muster up an additional 90 foot-pounds of torque and allows for near-seamless start/stop capability; it also eliminates the use of an alternator. This puts Ram on a different path than Ford and Chevrolet who are both opting solely for diesel engines as an alternative to traditional gasoline powertrains at the moment.
This 48-volt electric system will also assist with eight-to-four cylinder deactivation in the Hemi model. This, along with a front air-dam that deploys at 35 miles per hour and retracts at 15 miles per hour, provides an expected leap in miles per gallon figures to compete with the rest of Detroit's Big Three.
In relation to performance, work capacities are majorly improved with the new Ram. Maximum payload ratings stand at 2,300 pounds while bumper towing has been raised to 12,700 pounds.
The 2019 Ram is also said to lose 225 pounds in comparison to the outgoing model according to FCA officials. While not as much as the forthcoming Chevrolet Silverado's 450-pound Atkins spree, it will still contribute to better performance all around for the pickup.
Power figures see an uptick as well with the 3.6L V-6 producing 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, complimenting the Hemi's 395 horsepower and 410 foot-pounds.
Finally, convenience and amenities have been a focus for the 2019 Ram. Features like Apple Car Play and Android Auto are all there with the choice of an 8.4-inch or 12-inch touchscreen up front. Chrysler's UConnect infotainment system provides a 4G wireless hotspot and navigation to boot. An available 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system provides plenty of satisfaction for audiophiles along with a 10-inch subwoofer delivering 900-watts of power. Tools like the 360-degree top-view camera and two three-pronged 115-volt outlets make it all the better for consumers, rounding out the Ram's total package.
Expect more details once the Ram is officially revealed at the North American International Auto Show on January 15.
