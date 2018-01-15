Mercedes-AMG Announces Three New 53-Series Models With 430-HP Inline Six

Speaking of the luxurious E, this new Mercedes-AMG E53 will provide a middle ground for consumers who don't feel the need for a raucous 4.0L biturbo V-8 found in the E63 and E63 S. Buyers were originally offered a 3.0L V-6 turbo in the E43, and now, this electrified inline-six will offer up a healthy dose of power gains for AMG's mid-range offering. The E53 Cabriolet will also receive the treatment in a drop-top configuration, rounding out the big-bodied Benz.

Mercedes-AMG believes this to be the next step in luxury sports performance by providing drivers with instant and smooth power. Chairman of the Board, Tobias Moers, had this to say about the introduction of the 53-Series lineup:

"With the new 53-Series models, we are extending our portfolio in a first step towards a hybridized future with a leading-edge combination of sporty design, performance, and efficiency." He continued, "The basis for this is a contemporary drive configuration in the form of a six-cylinder inline engine with electric auxiliary compressor ... the precision and the design focusing on driving dynamics are hallmark features of AMG. As such, we are providing an additional lifestyle-oriented customer group with a further attractive offering from Affalterbach."