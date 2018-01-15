Mercedes-AMG Announces Three New 53-Series Models With 430-HP Inline Six
The Mercedes-AMG CLS53, E53, and E53 Cabriolet each feature a 48 V 'mild hybrid' system to boot.
Mercedes-AMG has made good on its promise of bringing back the inline-six engine to three new 53-Series models in the United States.
Starting with a 430-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo at the core, the upcoming CLS53, E53, and E53 Cabriolet will also utilize one of the first examples of AMG's EQ Boost "mild hybrid" system. The latter provides an additional momentary surge of 21 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque, making this new line of Mercedes especially smooth and potent. Power is sent to the brand-developed nine-speed gearbox and conclusively transferred to all four tires with AMG's 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive unit.
For the CLS-Class, the 53-Series will add to its newly introduced portfolio which we first viewed back in November. By working with a tweaked version of the hybrid powertrain used in Mercedes' CLS450, the CLS53 gains 63 hp and 15 pound-feet of twist. It will be built upon the manufacturer's MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform which also underpins the list of E-Class models.
Speaking of the luxurious E, this new Mercedes-AMG E53 will provide a middle ground for consumers who don't feel the need for a raucous 4.0L biturbo V-8 found in the E63 and E63 S. Buyers were originally offered a 3.0L V-6 turbo in the E43, and now, this electrified inline-six will offer up a healthy dose of power gains for AMG's mid-range offering. The E53 Cabriolet will also receive the treatment in a drop-top configuration, rounding out the big-bodied Benz.
Mercedes-AMG believes this to be the next step in luxury sports performance by providing drivers with instant and smooth power. Chairman of the Board, Tobias Moers, had this to say about the introduction of the 53-Series lineup:
"With the new 53-Series models, we are extending our portfolio in a first step towards a hybridized future with a leading-edge combination of sporty design, performance, and efficiency." He continued, "The basis for this is a contemporary drive configuration in the form of a six-cylinder inline engine with electric auxiliary compressor ... the precision and the design focusing on driving dynamics are hallmark features of AMG. As such, we are providing an additional lifestyle-oriented customer group with a further attractive offering from Affalterbach."
