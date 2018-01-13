Chevrolet Reveals 2019 Silverado 1500 at North American International Auto Show

While Chevrolet's next-generation Silverado made its first appearance at a special reveal in Texas last month, few details were specified about the all-new pickup. An official release date was set for this weekend's North American International Auto Show in Detroit, and now, General Motors has shown the 2019 model year to the public.

As a celebration of Chevrolet’s 100-year anniversary, the American marque reminisced about its models of yesteryear that eventually transitioned to the current model. According to Alan Batey, President of GM North America and Global Chevrolet Brand Chief, the Silverado remains as “arguably the most important vehicle in the Chevrolet profile,” despite the recent swing in SUV and crossover sales.

This, the Silverado's most significant switch-up since 2014, has set its aim on not only matching its fellow Detroit-bred rivals but toppling them in the meantime.

By opting for a mixed-material construction, the new half-ton model is able to drop 450 pounds in comparison to the outgoing truck while keeping the strength of heavy-duty materials where it counts. All of the 2019 Silverado’s swing panels are constructed of aluminum including the hood, doors, and tailgate, straying from the former steel architecture that still exists in the fenders and roof.

A majorly anticipated draw of the forthcoming Silverado is the all-new diesel engine option, a first in the modern-day Chevrolet 1500 truck lineup. A 3.0-liter Duramax combustion-ignition powerplant will be available, though the brand didn’t reveal any specific output figures. It will accompany the 6.2L V-8 and utilize GM’s 10-speed automatic transmission first seen in the Camaro ZL1.

The design, GM claims, is driven by both utility and style as the pickup category continues to become more upscale than in years prior. Aerodynamics, practicality, and aesthetics were influential in the final product, and as a result, have allowed for an improved cabin package as well.

The truck’s interior has been “completely revised” according to Chevrolet with each trim touting its own unique features. While the high-end trims such as the High Country and LTZ sport luxurious leather and soft-touch materials, they retain the utilitarian features that make the LT suitable for everyday work use. A host of compartments and doo-dads improve the Silverado’s accessibility, not to mention its capabilities at the job site or on the interstate.

Collectively, there are eight different trim levels of the new and improved Chevy. This ranges from the familiar LT model to the newly-introduced Custom and Trailboss versions. In its entirety, the 2019 Silverado will work towards better serving a vast customer base that comes with the expanding pickup field.