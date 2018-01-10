2017 Kia Forte5 SX Turbo Review: Scouting California's Wildfires in a Heat-Lamp Hatch

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2017 Kia Forte5 SX T-GDI.

It was mid-December, and California was burning. The massive Thomas Fire had raged into its second week in Ventura County, charring untold acres of chaparral made lush by spring's biblical rains then withered by a punishingly hot summer. The Santa Ana winds gave no quarter, and smoke hung in the hot, yellow air across the Los Angeles Basin. I needed some relief. How better to find clearer skies than a drive into the hills in a sporty hatchback with a six-speed manual?

We're at the tail end of the big bang for hot hatches in America; icons like the Ford Focus ST and RS and the Fiat 500 Abarth have come into their own this decade, while old standbys like the Volkswagen GTI, and the Honda Civic Si, Sport, and Type R have been born anew. And if all you want is a fifth door with a little pep, nearly everyone's got a sportback something-or-other on the market today. The Kia Forte5 SX Turbo slots somewhere in the middle. Call it a heat-lamped hatch.

At first, it feels like the promise of the Kia Stinger has translated into a Korean GTI-killer. It's light, nimble, fun, and more mature than it needs to be. The red stripe on the bumper is a little too cute, but overall, it looks the part and should hit the right chords for buyers in this segment. In Phantom Grey like mine was, it's a four-wheeled Mighty Mouse, diving through the canyons and skipping over hilltops.

The more I drive, though, the harder it became to outrun reality: This Kia is too soft to be a true hot hatch, too compromised to be considered premium. And as I round a corner with the brakes giving off a telltale squeal, I see it: the Thomas Fire smoke plume, an ashy mushroom cloud towering miles above the horizon. Things always catch up to you in the end.