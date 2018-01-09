2018 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Premier Review: The Best Tahoe, at the Worst Price

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD Premier RST.

It's hard not to be a a little taken with the Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Package, at first glance. It's a parts-bin special done right, as only General Motors could do it: a Tahoe outfitted with the bigger 6.2-liter V-8, GM's trick Magnetic Ride Control shocks, the sweet new 10-speed automatic transmission, and an aggressive body kit, among a few other lower-key goodies. (Note: For the sake of brevity, the "RST Performance Package" will be referred to as just "RST" for the rest of this review, even though GM also offers a separate "RST Edition" that's basically just the cosmetic options on the SUV's Premier and LT variants.)

But that was until I saw the big, bold price in the last column of the window sticker: $78,450, as tested.

That's enough to buy a brand-new Chevy Camaro SS and a new Chevy Traverse, if you wanted to fill your garage with 6.2-liter V-8 power and have an all-weather seven-passenger hauler. Or it's enough to take home a nearly-loaded Cadillac CT6—one with the twin-turbo 400-horsepower engine and AWD, the bougie Rear Seat Package, and the groundbreaking SuperCruise autonomous driving assist system. Or, for less than $2,000 more—just 2.5 percent more cash—you could drive off in a new Corvette Z06 capable of blasting from 0 to 60 in less than three seconds and topping out above 200 miles per hour. And that's all within the GM family.

More pointedly, however, $78,450 is also enough to take home a nicely equipped all-wheel-drive GMC Yukon Denali, or even a new AWD Cadillac Escalade. (Granted, it'd be a stripper, but it's not hard to make the argument that stripper Cadillac > loaded Chevy.) Both of those, incidentally, also come standard with the 6.2-liter V-8, the 10-speed automatic, and Magnetic Ride Control.

Go outside General Motors to cross-shop SUVs, and the choice becomes even more outlandish. If you're just looking for an ass-hauling seven-seat SUV with a mean V-8 roar, you can grab a fully-loaded Dodge Durango SRT—a rig that runs a 12.9-second quarter-mile—for less than $75,000. If you want space, effortless power, and a nice interior above all else, the Lincoln Navigator's nicely-equipped Select trim starts at a hair over $78,000 in 4x4 form. Hell, you can drive home in a well-optioned Mercedes-Benz GLS450—one with massaging heated leather seats, no less—for almost the exact same price as the Tahoe RST.

At that price, making the case for a Chevy SUV—even one with all the best parts of the corporate parts bin aboard—requires some Cirque du Soleil-level acts of mental contortion. Well, we only have room to park one car in the driveway...and I really want the big engine and the cool exhaust...but I don't want Bob and Sally down the street to think we're were "too good" for them because we got a Cadillac, they're already pissed enough at us for not coming to Tommy's fourth-grade graduation party...but seriously, who has a party for a fourth-grade graduation, there's still another year of elementary school left, it's not even actually a graduation for chrissakes...

But that doesn't mean this Tahoe is a bad ride by any means. In fact, like the all-new Ford Expedition, it's a testament to just how well American carmakers have mastered the full-sized SUV.