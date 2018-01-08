Ford F-150 Diesel Revealed, Packing 30 MPG and 11,400-LB Towing Capacity

We don't like to make assumptions about people's mindsets here at The Drive, but it seems safe to assume Ford is awfully proud of the new diesel-engined F-150, set to land in showrooms later this year. Why do we say that? Well, Ford's official press release quite literally ends with the phrase, "You're Welcome, Truck Fans." Kiiiind of a tip-off.

To be fair, we'd say Ford has a right to take pride in this new oil-burning F-Series, based on the spec sheet. The new 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V-6 churns out 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque—the latter nearly equalling the (non-Raptorized) F-150's range-topping 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6. More importantly for towing, hauling, and other pickup-related duties, the diesel makes peak torque starting at 1,750 rpm.

Connected to the standard 10-speed automatic transmission, the new Power Stroke enables the diesel F-150 to tow up to 11,400 pounds. That may not break any records for the F-150—Ford's full-size truck can already tow up to 13,200 pounds with its existing engines—but the diesel scores plenty of additional points for delivering very un-truck-like fuel economy. Unladen, the F-150 Power Stroke can knock out an estimated 30 miles per gallon on the highway.