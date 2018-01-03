2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT Review: Pickup Truck Power Dramatically Boosts Your Productivity

If you were to ask me for a recommendation about what car to buy without giving me any more information, I would probably steer you as far away from pickup trucks as possible. My personal ride of choice is a small hatchback. But this category is growing on me pretty fast—in particular, since driving the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado for several days in the latter part of 2017. This truck proved itself a capable, enjoyable ride from the first minute I sat in it, and the truck continued to prove itself over the next few days.

Given the chance to drive something with more space than my usual car, I took full advantage of this Chevy's capabilities, doing everything from an Ikea run to picking up a Christmas tree, even taking it out for a trail mountain biking day on Long Island.